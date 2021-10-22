Creatd debuts Camp's website redesign and new product launches
Oct. 22, 2021 7:40 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) debuted a new look and updated packaging for Camp (formerly Plant Camp), the direct-to-consumer healthy food brand incubated under the company's e-commerce arm, Creatd Ventures.
- Camp has also announced the addition of two new products to its line of easy-to-make and good-for-you dishes.
- "Despite encountering certain supply chain challenges, Creatd Ventures' e-commerce brands–Camp and Dune – have successfully launched and weathered these external disruptions with a strong management team and sound logistics process. We look forward in 2022 to expanding our customer base and realizing Creatd Ventures' sales goals," CEO Tom Punch commented.
- The company plans to continue to innovate new product offerings, as well as pursue expansion of its distribution beyond direct-to-consumer e-commerce to eventual placement at big box retailers.
- Shares rallied 81.2% higher premarket.