Creatd debuts Camp's website redesign and new product launches

Oct. 22, 2021 7:40 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

3d yellow Diagram with arrow

max_carpenter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) debuted a new look and updated packaging for Camp (formerly Plant Camp), the direct-to-consumer healthy food brand incubated under the company's e-commerce arm, Creatd Ventures.
  • Camp has also announced the addition of two new products to its line of easy-to-make and good-for-you dishes.
  • "Despite encountering certain supply chain challenges, Creatd Ventures' e-commerce brands–Camp and Dune – have successfully launched and weathered these external disruptions with a strong management team and sound logistics process. We look forward in 2022 to expanding our customer base and realizing Creatd Ventures' sales goals," CEO Tom Punch commented.
  • The company plans to continue to innovate new product offerings, as well as pursue expansion of its distribution beyond direct-to-consumer e-commerce to eventual placement at big box retailers.
  • Shares rallied 81.2% higher premarket.
