American Express sees 2022 earnings at high end of range after strong Q3

Oct. 22, 2021 7:42 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

American Express Card

serts/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock gains 1.6% in premarket trading after the credit card company's Q3 results gives it confidence that 2022 EPS will come within the high end of its guidance range.
  • "The strategic investments we’ve made over the past year, particularly those to attract new Millennial and Gen Z customers and expand our leadership position with small businesses, are helping fuel the strong momentum we’re seeing in spending, customer acquisition, engagement, and retention," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri.
  • The company expects 2022 EPS to come in at the high end of its $8.90-$9.50 range; consensus is $9.43.
  • Cards-in-force rose to 119.2M in Q3 from 115.0M in Q2; card member loans of $77.0B rose from $75.6B in Q2.
  • Q3 EPS of $2.27 tops the $1.75 consensus estimate and climbed from $1.30 in the year-ag quarter.
  • Q3 provision for credit loss benefit of $191M, including credit reserve releases of $393M, compares with a cost of $665M a year ago.
  • Q3 net interest income of $1.99B increased from $1.82B in Q2 and $1.87B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total non-interest revenue of $8.93B rose from $8.43B in Q2 and $6.88B in Q3 2020.
  • Total revenue net of interest expense was $10.9B, exceeding the $10.6B consensus, vs. $8.75B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 total expenses of $8.67B increased from $7.91B in Q2 and $6.72B in Q3 2020.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, American Express EPS beats by $0.50, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.