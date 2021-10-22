Beyond Meat shares plunge as it lowers Q3 revenue outlook

Oct. 22, 2021 8:39 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor64 Comments

Meatless Burger Maker Beyond Meat"s Stock Price Continues It"s Skyrocketing Rise Since Its IPO In May

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) slips 12.3% premarket after reducing its third quarter net revenue outlook.
  • The company now expects net revenues of approximately $106M vs. prior guidance of $120M-$140M and consensus of $132.88M.
  • Broader ongoing macro and micro-economic factors, the effects of the COVID-19 Delta variant, decrease in retail orders, delays in distribution expansion contributed to the shortfall during the quarter.
  • Q3 results will be out on November 10, 2021 after market close.
