Beyond Meat shares plunge as it lowers Q3 revenue outlook
Oct. 22, 2021 8:39 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor64 Comments
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) slips 12.3% premarket after reducing its third quarter net revenue outlook.
- The company now expects net revenues of approximately $106M vs. prior guidance of $120M-$140M and consensus of $132.88M.
- Broader ongoing macro and micro-economic factors, the effects of the COVID-19 Delta variant, decrease in retail orders, delays in distribution expansion contributed to the shortfall during the quarter.
- Q3 results will be out on November 10, 2021 after market close.
- Read the most recent Very Bullish analysis on BYND stock.