Apollo to invest $824M supporting NextEra Energy Partners' renewables deal

  • NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) agrees to acquire a 50% interest in a 2,520 MW renewables portfolio from NextEra Energy Resources (NYSE:NEE), and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) says it will invest $824M in a convertible equity portfolio financing agreement in the deal.
  • The portfolio, which is expected to be operational at the time of funding, consists of 13 utility-scale wind and solar assets, three of which include battery storage, that are diversified across U.S. power markets.
  • NextEra Energy Partners expects to acquire the asset stakes for $849M plus its share of the portfolio's total tax equity financings, which is estimated at $866M at the time of closing.
  • The partnership expects the deal to contribute adjusted EBITDA of $184M-$194M and CAFD of $58M-$67M, each on a five-year average annual run-rate basis.
  • Earlier this week, NextEra Energy reported better than expected Q3 earnings, including a record quarter for renewable energy origination.
