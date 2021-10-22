Apollo to invest $824M supporting NextEra Energy Partners' renewables deal
Oct. 22, 2021 8:32 AM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP), NEE, APOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) agrees to acquire a 50% interest in a 2,520 MW renewables portfolio from NextEra Energy Resources (NYSE:NEE), and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) says it will invest $824M in a convertible equity portfolio financing agreement in the deal.
- The portfolio, which is expected to be operational at the time of funding, consists of 13 utility-scale wind and solar assets, three of which include battery storage, that are diversified across U.S. power markets.
- NextEra Energy Partners expects to acquire the asset stakes for $849M plus its share of the portfolio's total tax equity financings, which is estimated at $866M at the time of closing.
- The partnership expects the deal to contribute adjusted EBITDA of $184M-$194M and CAFD of $58M-$67M, each on a five-year average annual run-rate basis.
- Earlier this week, NextEra Energy reported better than expected Q3 earnings, including a record quarter for renewable energy origination.