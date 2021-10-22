Helbiz secures two-year permit to deploy e-scooters and e-bikes in Flint, Michigan
Oct. 22, 2021 8:44 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has secured a two-year permit to deploy a fleet of its e-scooters and e-bikes in Flint, Michigan.
- The launch follows successful rollouts of its e-scooters in over 35 cities worldwide.
- Helbiz will establish a local office and warehouse to manage its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained.
- The vehicles will be powered by universal micro-mobility charging network, KUHMUTE. KUHMUTE charging hubs will be accessible across the city and at the Michigan University-Flint and Kettering University campuses. The electric utility manufacturer uses in-house developed universal vehicle adaptors to ensure its charging network is compatible with every micro-mobility company’s suite of e-scooters and e-bikes.