Metacrine falls after decision to halt NASH program
Oct. 22, 2021 9:00 AM ETMetacrine, Inc. (MTCR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) has lost ~52.2% in the pre-market after the company announced an end to its FXR program for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) which the company attributed to a delay in one of its key R&D steps.
- “A potential delay in confirming appropriate safety margins in our long-term toxicology work that would impact the timing of future NASH studies” contributed to the decision, CEO Preston Klassen said.
- However, the company has refocused its resources to advance its farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, MET642 into a Phase 2 trial for inflammatory bowel disease in H1 2022.
- On Thursday, Metacrine (MTCR) also shared interim data from a Phase 2a trial for MET642 after six weeks of treatment in about 60 NASH patients.
- “We are encouraged by the MET642 interim clinical trial results, as this product candidate demonstrated meaningful liver fat reduction at 3 mg and a potentially class-leading tolerability profile for the treatment of NASH at both 3 mg and 6 mg,” Klassen explained.
- No pruritus-related treatment discontinuations were reported in the trial, and in a post-hoc comparative assessment, the liver fat reduction with 3 mg dose was found to be statistically significant compared to placebo (p=0.006).
- In a separate regulatory filing, Metacrine (MTCR) reported $61.7M in cash and equivalents for the end of Q3 2021. In Q2 2021, the company’s total cash & short term investments stood at $74.8M.