Chipotle analysts are bullish after looking beyond the near-term margin pressure
Oct. 22, 2021 9:01 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is attracting generally positive reviews from analysts for its Q3 earnings report that featured double-digit comparable sales growth once again.
- Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight rating, $1,929 price target): "Top to bottom a better quarter than expected, but more pressures come to bear in the 4Q (some transient/timing, some not), pushing NT ests lower. Visibility on '22 more limited now, but we're bullish on top line (units/pricing power and momentum), tempered by lower assumed margins."
- BTIG analyst Peter Saleh (Buy rating, $2,150 PT): "We believe the brand has ample pricing power not only to sustain margins, but to grow them in the quarters and years ahead. We expect restaurant margins to expand several hundred basis points over the coming years as the brand raises menu prices, leverages digital and loyalty, and expands its footprint with higher-margin Chipotlane restaurants. While investors were likely disappointed by the 4Q21 margin outlook, coming in about 200-250 bps below consensus, we're encouraged by sustained traffic gains in the face of double-digit menu pricing."
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles (Outperform, $2,250 PT): "We have confidence the company can beat 4Q comps & restaurant margins that were guided below consensus. Importantly, CMG blessed 27%-28% margins at $3M sales volumes, in excess of consensus' 27% margins in 2024 at $3M volumes. We lower 4Q21 & 2022 EPS by 20% and 3%, entirely due to margins, and maintain our $2,250 PT or 54x FY2 P/E (~2x PEG)."
- Shares of CMG are down 0.21% premarket to $1,840.00.
- Dig into the CMG earnings call transcript.