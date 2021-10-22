Enertopia receives positive 3rd party engineering study
Oct. 22, 2021 9:11 AM ETEnertopia Corp. (ENRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Enertopia (OTCQB:ENRT) a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is pleased to announce the following technology update.
- Over the past few months, the independent engineering firm Thermal Energy System Specialists conducted engineering studies to confirm our in-house analysis on field validation and demonstration, as well as next-generation PV increase in production and co-extraction of waste heat energy.
- "Enertopia is looking forward to moving into the fabrication and beta phase on the Solar booster and the Heat Extractor as we move to maximize the increased PV and thermal outputs during this next phase of development in providing carbon-neutral energy production options." stated President and CEO Robert McAllister."