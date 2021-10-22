Tompkins Financial EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue, announces new stock buyback program
Oct. 22, 2021 9:14 AM ETTompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $76.95M (-0.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.17M.
- Press Release
- The provision for credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2021 was a credit of $1.2M compared to a credit of $0.22M for the same period in 2020.
- The Company announced today that its board has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to 400K shares of the company's outstanding common stock, par value $0.10 per share, over the next 24 months. This program replaces the Company's existing 400,000 stock repurchase program announced on January 30, 2020.