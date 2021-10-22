Lightspeed Commerce expands its popular Lightspeed Capital program

  • Lightspeed Capital program (NYSE:LSPD) is now available to eligible U.S. customers along with recently integrated merchants from the acquisitions of Upserve,ShopKeep, and Vend.
  • This latest expansion increases the portion of company's merchant customer base to whom the offering is available by ~40%.
  • Company currently anticipates further expanding the offering to retail and hospitality customers in APAC by the end of 2021.
  • "Local businesses are the backbone of our communities, and Lightspeed's goal is to make owning a successful independent business easier than ever. We believe real-time access to capital is one of the largest challenges facing independent merchants today. This expansion of Lightspeed Capital provides a simple, streamlined opportunity for our merchants to invest in their business. Our goal is to help turbocharge their operations as we approach the holiday shopping season all through a single, integrated commerce solution." said GM of Global Payments Jona Georgiou.
