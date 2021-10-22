Bit Brother receives Nasdaq notification for minimum bid price requirement
Oct. 22, 2021 9:16 AM ETBit Brother Limited (BTB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications notifying that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements.
- As per the rules, the company has until Apr.18, 2022 to regain compliance.
- If it does not regain compliance, it will be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares.