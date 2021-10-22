Robinhood Markets stock seen vulnerable on dogecoin weakness: J.P. Morgan
Oct. 22, 2021 9:17 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington calls Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock price "vulnerable" on weak dogecoin (DOGE-USD) volume combined with "meaningful liquidity likely" coming in the stock starting next week.
- Specifically, the analyst points out that Q3 volumes, while still robust, slowed materially from Q2 levels. "In contrast to cryptocurrency peers, however, we aren't seeing the rebound in October," Worthington writes in a note to clients.
- Worthington rates the stock at Underweight with a $35.00 price target; it closed at $41.28 on Thursday.
- Estimates that crypto trading at Robinhood (HOOD) could fall 50% from Q2. He points out that crypto industry trading volume declined ~40% in Q3, but dogecoin (DOGE-USD) fell by ~75%, suggesting that Robinhood (HOOD) could decline more than its crypto peers.
- Note that in Q2, some 62% of its cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue was attributable to dogecoin.
- "Furthermore, as the volume declines, we expect that crypto-PFOF (payment for order flow) could also be under additional pressure, adding to the decline in what we forecast for Robinhood 3Q crypto-revenue," he said.
- HOOD slips 0.2% in premarket trading.
- In addition, he expects equity trading to remain soft; the company's equity trading revenue dropped 60% in Q2 with a 40% drop in PFOF per trade.
- Options trading, though, is likely to be a bright spot for Robinhood (HOOD) with volumes up from Q2, Worthington said.
- Margin lending will also likely be strong, as the analyst models $45M of margin lending revenue in Q3 for Robinhood (HOOD).
- In the past six months, dogecoin (DOGE-USD) has dropped 6.1% as seen in the graph below.
- Previously (Aug. 18), Robinhood stock slides after warning of headwinds in Q3, lower trading.