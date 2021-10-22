Senmiao gains on launch of ride-hailing platform in Xuzhou
Oct. 22, 2021 9:23 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) is trading higher pre-market after it launched its proprietary online ride-hailing platform in the city of Xuzhou, China.
- Xuzhou is the largest city in the Jiangsu Province in northern China. It has the second largest railway hub in the country as well. Senmiao's platform is now running in ten Chinese cities, including six in Sichuan Province and four in other provinces of the country.
- Xi Wen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Senmiao, said: "We are pleased to be deepening our partnership with Gaode Map with the launch of our online ride-hailing platform in Xuzhou. We anticipate launching in additional cities in the near future as we work more closely with our partners and look forward to driving the continued growth of our online-ride hailing business and becoming an increasingly integral part of the transportation ecosystem throughout China as online ride-hailing becomes more and more prevalent in everyday lives."
- AIHS up 3.45% pre-market.