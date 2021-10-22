EnVVeno Medical announces 1st surgery in US trial using VenoValve for Venous Insufficiency
- EnVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) said the first surgery in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial for VenoValve has been successfully completed in a patient with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
- The VenoValve is intended to restore proper directional blood flow for patients with CVI of the deep veins of the leg.
- CVI occurs when natural valves inside of the veins fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction and creating increased pressure inside of the veins of the leg which can cause the leg to swell, and blood vessels to break.
- The SAVVE (Surgical Anti-reflux Venous Valve Endoprosthesis) U.S. pivotal trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the VenoValve to improve lower leg blood flow, alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life for patients suffering from CVI.
- The main safety goal of the study is absence of Material Adverse Events in 26% or less of the patients at 30 days post-VenoValve implantation; and the main efficacy goal is improvement of reflux of at least 30% at six months following surgery.
- The company expects to have topline data from the SAVVE study by the end of 2022.
- The company expects to enroll 75 patients at up to 20 centers in the U.S.