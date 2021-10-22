Urban Outfitters is a buy at Citi with valuation in the attractive zone
Oct. 22, 2021 9:42 AM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Urban Outfitters (URBN +1.3%) gains after Citi boosts its rating on the stock to Buy from Neutral on what it sees as a more favorable risk-reward profile. Shares of URBN have fallen 24% since the August high to make valuation on the retailer more attractive.
- The ratings boost on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) arrives even with estimates being pushed lower to take into account some conservative assumptions for FY22.
- Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on URBN as they look to the post-pandemic setup.