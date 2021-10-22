HCA Healthcare slips after financials; analysts point to elevated hopes

Oct. 22, 2021

Red arrow down with concrete floor

leolintang/iStock via Getty Images

  • HCA Healthcare (HCA -4.9%) has recorded the biggest intra-day loss in more than a year despite better than expected financials delivered by the nation’s largest hospital operator for Q3 2021.
  • While analysts point to elevated hopes ahead of the earnings release, the rival hospital chains are also trading lower in reaction.
  • Notable decliners include Community Health Systems (CYH -1.0%), Surgery Partners (SGRY -0.6%) and Universal Health Services (UHS -0.7%).
  • “Expectations were running high into 3Q results, and admittedly reported results feel in the zone of what most investors probably expected,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Whit Mayo.
  • With a similar view, Citi analyst Ralph Giacobbe argues: “Results and upside were again impressive, but we believe expectations were high into the print after peer results, and after very strong results from last quarter.”
  • Tenet Healthcare (THC -0.3%) is trading flat after a ~7% rise yesterday that followed its better-than-expected quarterly financials on Wednesday.

  • However, all operators except Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) have outperformed the broader market in the year so far, as shown in the graph below.

