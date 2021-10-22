Plus Therapeutics shares fall after Q3 results, cash position update
Oct. 22, 2021 10:08 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)By: SA News Team
- Plus Therapeutics shares slide more than (PSTV -5.5%) after reporting third-quarter results and providing an update on the company's cash position.
- Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million, or $(0.28) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.39) per share, for the same quarter in 2020.
- The increase in net loss is primarily due to the aforementioned increase in research and development expenses.
- Total operating expenses increased to $3.5M from $1.4M in the same period last year, due to increased research and development expenses in 2021.
- As of September 30, 2021, the company’s cash balance was $21.3 million, compared to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Previously (Oct. 21): Plus Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.04.