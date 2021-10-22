Exxon, Papua New Guinea LNG partners approve major investment

Oct. 22, 2021

Papua New Guinea 3d flag

Enrique Ramos Lopez/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Exxon Mobil-led (XOM +0.4%) PNG LNG joint venture has taken a final investment decision on the Angore upstream field development that will help backfill the export plant in Papua New Guinea, according to JV partner Santos (OTCPK:STOSF).
  • "This development represents the next tranche of gas backfill to maintain plateau production," Santos said in its Q3 earnings report, according to EnergyVoice.com.
  • Discussions are continuing between the Exxon-operated PNG LNG and the TotalEnergies-led (TTE -1.2%) Papua LNG joint ventures regarding the potential sharing of infrastructure and construction, as well as operation of the proposed Papua LNG facility at the PNG LNG site, Santos also said.
  • Exxon owns a 33.2% stake in the PNG LNG project and is widely seen as the most likely buyer of any share put up for sale by Santos.
  • Recent media reports have suggested that the Papua New Guinea government is seeking to increase its stake PNG LNG.
