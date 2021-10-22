Olin swings to 3Q profit, posts record adj. EBITDA
Oct. 22, 2021 10:32 AM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Olin (OLN +6.7%) shares are rallying after the company reported a record adjusted EBITDA for 3Q21.
- Third-quarter adj. EBITDA came at $707M (consensus: $627.2M), compared with $195.5M in 3Q20. The management noted that solid quarterly adj. EBITDA was achieved despite production interruptions from hurricanes, raw material cost volatility, and supply-chain disruptions.
- 3Q net income swung to $390.7M from a loss of $736.8M in the same period a year ago. EPS of $2.38 per diluted share topped analysts estimates.
- However, revenue of $2.34B (+62.5% Y/Y) missed consensus by $40M.
- The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment generated sales of $1,062.4M (vs. $755.1M last year), driven by higher pricing. Epoxy sales increased from $476.1M to $877M, primarily due to higher pricing, while Winchester sales were $400M compared to $206.4M last year. Epoxy and Winchester achieved record quarterly segment earnings.
- The cash balance on September 30, 2021, was $306.1M. During 2021, Olin has reduced debt by $851.1M, ending 3Q with net debt of $2,718.5M and a net debt to adj. EBITDA ratio of 1.3 times.
- Scott Sutton, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our third quarter performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our unique winning model that adapts in real-time to prioritize 'value first' amid a backdrop of improving structural fundamentals. Olin drove sequential pricing improvement in the third quarter 2021 for chlorine, chlorine derivatives, including epoxy resins, and caustic soda."
- Outlook: The company expects Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls 4Q21 segment results to increase sequentially, while the Epoxy and Winchester segment 4Q21 results are expected to seasonally decline from 3Q21 levels. 4Q adj. EBITDA is expected to be comparable to or slightly lower than 3Q21 levels.
