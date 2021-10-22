Restaurant IPO scorecard: Portillo's, First Watch and Dutch Bros hold gains while Krispy Kreme falters
Oct. 22, 2021 10:27 AM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS), DNUT, PTLO, FWRGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Portillo's (PTLO +27.7%) races higher on the restaurant stock's second day of trading. Shares have swapped hands today at as high as $39.00 after the IPO was priced at $20 per share yesterday.
- The market cap for Portillo's is now higher than the caps on dine-in chain operators Cheesecake Factory, Brinker International, Bloomin' Brands and Dine Brands Global.
- First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG +1.6%) is also comfortably above its IPO pricing level, while Dutch Bros (BROS +5.7%) has more than doubled since its IPO debut.
- The restaurant sector has seen at least one IPO fail to hold on to early gains. Krispy Kreme (DNUT -1.1%) is down 40% from its high mark and is seeing more analysts turn cautious.