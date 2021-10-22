Q2 and NYDIG launch first Bitcoin trading solution by NYDIG
Oct. 22, 2021 10:33 AM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Q2 (QTWO -0.5%) announces Five Star Bank and UNIFY Financial Credit Union as the first financial institutions in the U.S. to enable their banking clients and members to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, powered by NYDIG.
- With the integration of NYDIG into the company's digital banking platform, leveraging Innovation Studio, banks and credit unions can now provide bitcoin services to their customers and members, while helping to overcome barriers such as wallets and key management.
- The collaboration extends NYDIG’s secure, regulated Bitcoin platform to company’s extensive customer base with more than 18M end users.
- “This is a game changer for financial institutions in the U.S. Built on the Q2 Innovation Studio, this new Q2-NYDIG offering gives financial institutions the choice to offer Bitcoin to their end users, while taking into account the regulatory and security requirements needed to enable banks and credit unions to securely step into the bitcoin arena and meet growing consumer demand.” said Jonathan Price, executive VP Emerging Businesses, Corporate & Business Development.