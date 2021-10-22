Vicor trades flat after earnings miss
Oct. 22, 2021 10:39 AM ETVICRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vicor (VICR -0.1%) reports Q3 estimates miss, but revenue increased by 8.7% Y/Y and decreased 11% Q/Q.
- In Q3, the Co. executed its first OEM License Agreement and received initial license purchase orders from a major OEM wishing to secure access to systems utilizing power modules covered by Vicor IP.
- Gross margin increased to 50.4% compared to 42.7% Y/Y, but decreased from 52.3% Q/Q.
- The Q3 book-to-bill ratio came in at 2.0 and Q3 ending backlog stood at $296M, as compared with $140M at the end of Q3, 2020.
- Cash, equivalents, and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2021 remained basically unchanged at $229M, compared to June 30, 2021.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $10.1M for the third quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $11.6M Y/Y.
- Capex for Q3 totaled $15.2M, compared to $8.1M Y/Y and $6.5M Q/Q.
- “Advanced Products shipments in Q4 are expected to significantly exceed legacy bricks. Our factory expansion is on track to be completed in Q4 with production equipment coming on line starting in Q1 ’22.” said Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO.
- Previously: Vicor EPS misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (Oct. 21)