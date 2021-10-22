Sigma Labs down after mixed Q3 results
Oct. 22, 2021 10:49 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sigma Labs (SGLB -7.7%) saw revenue growth of 182% Y/Y in Q3, due to increased PrintRite3D unit sales.
- Shares down after Q3 EPS missed the consensus mark.
- Gross profit rate improved Y/Y to 1500 bps to 76%.
- CFO comment: "Going forward, we expect that our cash burn will flatten out as increased revenues begin to outpace increases in expenses."
- CEO comment: "Our focus for the remainder of 2021 and 2022 is to continue to build out our field sales organization with sales and support engineers that have significant industry experience to support our existing partners such as DMG MORI, Additive Industries, Materialise and other industry leading companies. In addition, we are actively pursuing OEM relationships with both new printer manufacturers as well as some of the more established OEMs. We believe both initiatives will further position the company for growth as Additive Manufacturing, and more specifically, 3D metal printing, move from prototyping to full production."