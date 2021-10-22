Investors are net buyers of fund assets after two weeks of selling, taking in over $11B
Oct. 22, 2021 10:53 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), TQQQ, TLT, HYGSSO, DIA, JNK, IEI, BTFBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Investors were net buyers of fund assets including ETFs and conventional funds after a two-week selloff. According to the most recent Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight report ending October 20, markets attracted $11.6B in new money.
- Market participants will see that inflows were led by equity funds, garnering $10.9B. Moreover, taxable bond funds took in $8.3B, and tax-exempt bond funds attracted $177M. In reverse, money market funds withdrew $7.9B.
- Exchange traded equity funds took in $11.7B in weekly capital inflows, which is now the third week of positive flows in a row.
- The Equity ETF market was led by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), pulling in $2.7B and the ProShares: Ultra S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SSO), +$884M.
- On the other side of the coin, the equity ETFs that experienced the greatest outflows were the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) and ProShares: UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ), which lost $402M and $377M.
- From a fixed income ETF viewpoint, the space took in $5B, which is now the twelfth week out of thirteen with positive flows.
- The area was led by SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:JNK) and iShares: iBoxx $High Yield Corporates (NYSEARCA:HYG) which attracted $1.1B and $837M.
- On the flipside, iShares: 3-7 Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) led all fixed income ETFs in outflows totaling $529M. The iShares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) followed IEI with the second most significant outflows, $314M.
- In other ETF news, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) hit the marketplace today as the second Bitcoin strategy fund, after ProShares successfully launched their Bitcoin Strategy fund on Tuesday.