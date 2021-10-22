W. R. Berkley rises 3% on Q3 earnings show
Oct. 22, 2021 10:57 AM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- W. R. Berkley (WRB +3.7%) is rising after yesterday's Q3 results beat analysts' estimates.
- Total revenues increased to $2.42B, compared to $2.04B in Q3 2020.
- Q3 Net premiums written increased 23.7% to $2.33B.
- Net premium earned increased to $2.08B, compared to $1.75B in Q3 2020.
- Return on equity of 16.6%.
- The reported combined ratio was 90.4%, including catastrophe losses of $73.8M.
- The company said overall rate increases remained robust in nearly all lines of business and it expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.
- The company's underwriting income increased 80% in Q3 and it expects that exposure growth and compounding rate achievement will contribute to additional underwriting profits as premiums are fully earned.
- The company sees expanding opportunities to write business at attractive underwriting margins, given the strong commercial property and casualty pricing environment.
- Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were ~10.1%.
- The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 3.5 loss ratio points was 86.9%.
- Q3 Net investment income increased 26.1% to $179.9M.
- Operating income increased 103.6% to $246.7M.
- In Q3, total capital returned to shareholders was $115.8M, consisting of $92.7M of share buybacks and $23.1M of dividends.