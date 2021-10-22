W. R. Berkley rises 3% on Q3 earnings show

Oct. 22, 2021 10:57 AM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • W. R. Berkley (WRB +3.7%) is rising after yesterday's Q3 results beat analysts' estimates.
  • Total revenues increased to $2.42B, compared to $2.04B in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 Net premiums written increased 23.7% to $2.33B.
  • Net premium earned increased to $2.08B, compared to $1.75B in Q3 2020.
  • Return on equity of 16.6%.
  • The reported combined ratio was 90.4%, including catastrophe losses of $73.8M.
  • The company said overall rate increases remained robust in nearly all lines of business and it expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.
  • The company's underwriting income increased 80% in Q3 and it expects that exposure growth and compounding rate achievement will contribute to additional underwriting profits as premiums are fully earned.
  • The company sees expanding opportunities to write business at attractive underwriting margins, given the strong commercial property and casualty pricing environment.
  • Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were ~10.1%.
  • The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 3.5 loss ratio points was 86.9%.
  • Q3 Net investment income increased 26.1% to $179.9M.
  • Operating income increased 103.6% to $246.7M.
  • In Q3, total capital returned to shareholders was $115.8M, consisting of $92.7M of share buybacks and $23.1M of dividends.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.