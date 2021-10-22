Boeing wins new bull at RBC as 'cyclical tailwinds offset near term headwinds'
- Boeing (BA +0.3%) edges higher as RBC Capital initiates coverage with an Outperform rating and a $275 price target, saying the stock trades at an attractive entry point from a cyclical perspective.
- "Cyclical tailwinds offset near term headwinds," analyst Ken Herbert writes, noting that Boeing has logged ~700 net new orders in 2021 compared with fewer than 200 in 2020.
- Herbert says the 737 MAX will be a big source of free cash flow for Boeing in 2022-23 as deliveries ramp back up and the plane likely to be re-certified in China before the end of this year.
- Sentiment on Boeing will improve as execution improves and the broader air traffic recovery continues into 2022, Herbert believes.
- Seeking Alpha data shows a majority of Wall Street analysts are bullish on Boeing shares, but the stock's Quant Rating is Neutral.