E-commerce platform 1stDibs' stock gains 27% intraday, then gives most of it back (update)

Oct. 22, 2021 11:01 AM ET1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Flea market

ilbusca/E+ via Getty Images

  • Upscale e-commerce platform 1stDibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) rallied nearly 27% intraday Friday, but later gave most of the gains back as the stock struggled to continue rebounding from a recent post-IPO low.
  • DIBS rose to as high as $19, up 26.9% from Thursday’s close and the stock’s highest intraday level since Aug. 6. However, shares later pulled back sharply, closing just 3.6% higher at $15.51.
  • The stock has risen over four straight sessions despite no apparent news other than a 2-1/2-week bounce off of a $12.06 record-low close hit on Oct. 4. The company’s only other recent development appears to be an announcement this week of plans to release 3Q earnings on Nov. 10.
  • DIBS operates a popular platform for retailers and consumers to sell antiques, jewelry, watches and other high-end items. The company also began selling NFTs in August.
  • However, the stock has had mixed results since going public in June at $20 a share – the upper end of its IPO’s expected $18-$21/share range.
  • DIBS popped in its first and session trading sessions, rising to as high as $29.84 – 49.2% above its initial public offering price. Shares then rallied to as high as $35.46 intraday in less than a month.
  • But DIBS then reversed gears and shares fell 66% over the three months that followed. All in, the stock is up 28.6% from its Oct. 4 record-low close, but down 22.5% from its $20 IPO price in June.

