Fauci backs original COVID-19 vaccine as booster despite FDA nod for mix-and-match
Oct. 22, 2021 11:03 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNA, JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor139 Comments
- The White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that Americans can pick a COVID-19 booster shot that is different from their initial vaccine regimen, but, according to him, the recommendation is to receive the same vaccine.
- His remarks follow the authorization issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for “mix-and-match” use of COVID-19 vaccines as a booster. However, the agency did not specify which vaccines would work best, leaving the decision for doctors.
- In an interview with CNN, Fauci said: "It's generally recommended that you get the booster that is the original regimen that you got in the first place."
- "But for one reason or other - and there may be different circumstances with people, availability or just different personal choices - you can, as we say, mix and match," he added.
- U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shared similar views. "If you got a Pfizer/Moderna and if you did well with your primary series, I think it's quite reasonable to stick with what you got originally," he told CNBC on Friday.
- With Thursday’s decision, the CDC has greenlighted all three COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. – namely Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – as booster shots.