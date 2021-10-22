Fauci backs original COVID-19 vaccine as booster despite FDA nod for mix-and-match

  • The White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that Americans can pick a COVID-19 booster shot that is different from their initial vaccine regimen, but, according to him, the recommendation is to receive the same vaccine.
  • His remarks follow the authorization issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for “mix-and-match” use of COVID-19 vaccines as a booster. However, the agency did not specify which vaccines would work best, leaving the decision for doctors.
  • In an interview with CNN, Fauci said: "It's generally recommended that you get the booster that is the original regimen that you got in the first place."
  • "But for one reason or other - and there may be different circumstances with people, availability or just different personal choices - you can, as we say, mix and match," he added.
  • U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy shared similar views. "If you got a Pfizer/Moderna and if you did well with your primary series, I think it's quite reasonable to stick with what you got originally," he told CNBC on Friday.
  • With Thursday’s decision, the CDC has greenlighted all three COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. – namely Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)as booster shots.
