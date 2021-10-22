Coterra Energy grabs two analyst Buy ratings in two days
Oct. 22, 2021 11:43 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coterra Energy (CTRA +0.8%) edges higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, saying the company's merger with Cimarex Energy reduces concerns over Appalachia Basin risk and adds exposure to liquids production.
- Goldman analyst Neil Mehta also says Coterra is on track to generate strong free cash flow that it plans to return to shareholders.
- Yesterday, the stock was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $26 target at Piper Sandler, which said Coterra is one of the best positioned among E&P firms to provide incremental shareholder returns post-deal close.
- Cimarex and Cabot Oil & Gas announced their deal in late May to initial surprise and criticism.