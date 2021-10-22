CD PROJEKT acquires The Molasses Flood; terms not disclosed
Oct. 22, 2021 11:52 AM ETCD Projekt S.A. (OTGLY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CD PROJEKT (OTCPK:OTGLY +1.6%) has acquired video game developer The Molasses Flood.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in Boston in 2014 by Bioshock, Halo, and Guitar Hero & Rock Band series veterans, The Molasses Flood is known for survival and base-building games The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow.
- The Molasses Flood will retain its current identity, while also working in close cooperation with CD PROJEKT RED to develop its own ambitious project, details of which will be announced in the future. The project will be based on one of CD PROJEKT's IPs.