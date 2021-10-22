Portillo's soars with investors buzzing over iconic hot dog chain

Oct. 22, 2021 11:53 AM ETPortillo's Inc. (PTLO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) is up 27.60% and traded as high as $39.00 earlier in the session with investor interest in the restaurant stock sky high.
  • PTLO was the second most added stock to Seeking Alpha portfolios on a percentage basis over the last week, trailing only Donald Trump's Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  • Volume on PTLO is over 17M shares already today.
  • The iconic hot dog chain describes itself in its SEC filing as serving iconic Chicago street food through high-energy, multichannel restaurants designed to ignite the senses and create a memorable dining experience. The chain has 67 locations spread across nine states.
  • Portillo's was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch last week.
