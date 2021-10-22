Achilles Therapeutics posts data on personalized cancer therapy platform
Oct. 22, 2021 11:58 AM ETAchilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shared initial data from its Material Acquisition Platform ((MAP)), highlighting the ability of its proprietary VELOS manufacturing process to extract personalized anti-cancer cell therapy candidates across several solid tumor types.
- Disclosed as part of a presentation at the 2021 European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress, the data read included 74 patient samples that were processed at the time of submission, the company said.
- In line with publicly available data, its PELEUSTM platform has identified 107 clonal neoantigens in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) samples, 156 in melanoma samples, and 71 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma samples.
- The collection of patient material is currently underway across eight sites in the U.K., EU, and the U.S.
- In Q4 2021, Achilles (ACHL) expects to post data from CHIRON and THETIS studies, which are designed to evaluate its experimental clonal neoantigen T cell (cNeT) therapy in advanced NSCLC and recurrent or metastatic melanoma, respectively.