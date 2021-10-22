SL Green Realty sees 'very robust tenant interest' for Manhattan office project
Oct. 22, 2021 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)
- SL Green Realty's (NYSE:SLG) One Madison office project highlights "robust tenant interest" as "lots of very good positive term sheets being exchanged," Steve Durels, executive vice president of leasing and real property said in the company's Q3 earnings call.
- In the meantime, shares of SLG trade slightly lower by 0.50% even after the company boosted 2021 funds from operations guidance range.
- "The level of large scale tenant interests at One Madison is much earlier to the game than it was at One Vanderbilt," Durels said.
- The company has no committed office tenants yet, though it recently said it signed Chelsea Piers Fitness to a 20-year lease at the Midtown South office tower development at One Madison Ave.
- Last month, BofA upgraded SL green as NYC risk-reward balances.