U.S. rig count pauses from rising trend, Baker Hughes says

  • The count of total U.S. active drilling rigs takes a breather in its steady post-COVID rebound, losing 1 to 542, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.
  • U.S. rigs targeting crude oil added fell by 2 to 443, down from last week's 18-month high, while gas rigs gained 1 to 99.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin added 1 to 267.
  • Despite this week's decline, the total rig count was still up 255 rigs, or 89%, over this time last year.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USOI, USL, DBO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.