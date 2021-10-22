U.S. rig count pauses from rising trend, Baker Hughes says
Oct. 22, 2021 1:10 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The count of total U.S. active drilling rigs takes a breather in its steady post-COVID rebound, losing 1 to 542, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.
- U.S. rigs targeting crude oil added fell by 2 to 443, down from last week's 18-month high, while gas rigs gained 1 to 99.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin added 1 to 267.
- Despite this week's decline, the total rig count was still up 255 rigs, or 89%, over this time last year.
