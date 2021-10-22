Apartment rents' strength should continue into 2022, NAR economist says
- Demand for apartments and rent growth should stay elevated in 2022 due to rising mortgage rates, lower levels of construction relative to demand, and current absorption rates, said National Association of Realtors Senior Economist Gay Cororaton in a blog post.
- The Q2 multifamily vacancy rate has dropped to 4.6% vs. 6.6% in Q2 2020, and the multifamily median asking rent has risen 11% Y/Y, in stark contrast to the 1.6% increase in Q2 2020 when the pandemic was taking hold.
- The highest rent growth is occurring in Florida metro areas of Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando.
- Since Q2 2020, there's been a net increase of 1.06M apartment units occupied.
- Currently, there are 650K multifamily apartment units under construction, lower than the current 12-month net absorption rate of 741,361, "which means vacancy rates will continue to remain tight and rent growth for multifamily units could continue to hover at about 10% in 2022," Cororaton said in the article.
- "There are clearly some metro areas where there is significant under-construction that is going on relative to the current stock, such as Nashville, Tennessee (14%); Huntsville, Alabama (16%); Santa Fe, Mexico (28%); The Villages, Florida (32%); Punta Gorda, Florida (21%); and New Bern, North Carolina (14%)," she said.
- The strength of the multifamily market is bolstering residential REIT stocks. The S&P Composite 1500 Residential REITs Index rose 65% in the past year, outpacing the S&P 500's 34% increase.
- In Friday trading, most apartment REIT stocks are rising. Equity Residential (EQR +0.3%), Independence Realty Trust (IRT +1.1%), AvalonBay Communities (AVB +0.6%), Camden Property Trust (CPT +0.6%), Apartment Income REIT (AIRC +1.3%), Centerspace (CSR +1.2%), and Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +0.0%). A notable exception is Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG -2.4%).
- Investors will get their next temperature check on apartment REITs' operations, when they start reporting Q3 earnings next week:
- Oct. 26 - Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) after the market close;
- Oct. 27 - AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) and Independence Realty (NYSE:IRT) after the close;
- Oct. 28 - Camden Property (NYSE:CPT) after the close;
- Nov. 2 - Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) after the close;
- Nov. 4 - Bluerock Residential (NYSE:BRG) before the market opens.
