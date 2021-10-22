S&P Global and IHS Markit get Phase 1 approval from EC on merger
- S&P Global (SPGI +0.5%) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) get a conditional Phase 1 approval for their $44B merger from the European Commission after agreeing to divest some more businesses.
- They now expect the merger to close in Q1 2022. The companies are still working with U.S. and Canadian authorities on getting approval for the transaction. Originally, the companies expected to complete the transaction in the second half of 2022, then narrowed that to Q4 2022.
- In response to concerns that the EC raised, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) agreed to divest CUSIP Global Services and its Leveraged Commentary and Data business, along with a related group of leveraged loan indices.
- The companies had previously announced an agreement to sell the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets to News Corp. for $1.15B.
