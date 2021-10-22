Zions board approves $325M share repurchase program
Oct. 22, 2021 1:56 PM ETZions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zions Bancorporation (ZION +2.3%) board authorized a share repurchase for Q4 of up to $325M which is equivalent to 3.2% of the market value of the company.
- Recently, the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38/share.
- Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares (Series A , Series G, Series I); cash dividend is payable Dec.15 to shareholders as of record Dec.1.
- The cash dividend on the Series J shares is payable on Mar.15, 2022 of shareholders as of record on Mar.1, 2022.