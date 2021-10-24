O-I Glass Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.