Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.94 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $533.89M (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARE has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.