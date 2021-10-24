Hedge funds outperform broader equity markets in September as value rebounds

  • Hedge funds outperformed broader equity markets in September, rising against a backdrop where the S&P 500 (SP500) declined 4.6%.
  • The PivotalPath Hedge Fund Composite rose 0.1% in September, resulting in a 7.4% YTD increase. PivotalPath tracks more than 2,400 institutionally relevant hedge funds, which have more than $2.5T of industry assets.
  • "The Composite outperformance of 4.7% vs. the S&P 500 ranks in the top 10% of monthly relative performance since January 1998," PivotalPath said in its October monthly report.

Source: PivotalPath

  • Hedge funds’ general bias toward value may help to explain the significantly outperformance in September, as well as a further shift toward value during the month, the firm said.
  • In September, PivotalPath's Social Distance Losers Basket [such as Darden (NYSE:DRI), Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), Delta (NYSE:DAL)] struck back with a 3.6% return vs. a loss of 3.1% for the firm's Social Distance Winners Basket [with the likes of Peleton (NASDAQ:PTON), Zoom, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), etc.].
  • Energy/Utilities/Industrials rose 1.8% in September, building on its 1.5% increase in August.
  • Global Macro: Commodities had the best September performances of the sub-indices, rising 8%, far surpassing the next best performer — Credit: Distressed, which gained 2.2%.
  • Meanwhile, on Friday, billionaire hedge-fund manager David Tepper sees no good asset classes right now.
