Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETApollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.36 (+0.19% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.70M (+0.21% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARI has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- The company's stock was down -1.47% on July 27, the day after it reported its Q2 results on July 26 after-market close.
- Apollo (NYSE:ARI) committed to more than $1.4B of transaction in the U.S. and Europe during the first half of 2021.