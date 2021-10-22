Alliance Resource Partners Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $417.9M (+17.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Earlier this week, coal names crushed as China seeks ways to intervene against rising prices.
  • Alliance Resource Partners takes a spot in earnings reporters with the biggest implied share price moves based on options trading in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch.
