Bank of Hawaii Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 22, 2021 3:38 PM ETBank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.36M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BOH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.