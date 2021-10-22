S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 finished the trading week on a high note, trading positive. Investors were net buyers of fund assets including ETFs and conventional funds after a two-week selloff. According to the most recent Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight report ending October 20, markets attracted $11.6B in new money.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week in the green, +1.63% and is +21.32% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on October 15th to the close of October 22nd.
- #1: Real Estate, +3.21% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +3.22%.
- #2: Health Care, +2.88% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +2.90%.
- #3: Financials, +2.78% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +2.83%.
- #4: Utilities, +2.35% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +2.36%.
- #5: Industrials, +1.82% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +1.86%.
- #6: Information Technology, +1.61% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +1.60%.
- #7: Consumer Discretionary, +1.48% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) +1.97%.
- #8: Energy, +1.19% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +1.08%.
- #9: Materials, +0.87% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +0.81%.
- #10: Consumer Staples, +0.79% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.67%.
- #11: Communication Services, -0.62% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +0.08%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.