Gentex Corporation misses earnings after light vehicle sales fall 27% in Europe and North America
Oct. 22, 2021 4:29 PM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)By: SA News Team
- Gentex Corporation (GNTX -6.8%) pares some losses post market close after reporting a miss on both the top and bottom lines.
- Net sales fell 15.8% from the previous year's quarter driven by decrease in global light vehicle production of 27% in Europe and North America. The company sold 2.5M to 3.0M fewer car mirror units than forecast.
- "While we have been dealing with the impacts of supply chain constraints throughout the first half of 2021, the effects of the electronic component shortages worsened during the third quarter of this year," commented CEO Steve Downing.
- Gross profit margin fell 440 bps from a year ago to 35.3%, and was around Q2's mark of 35.4%. The fall was primarily driven by lower revenues but was also impacted by lower than expected price reductions on raw materials and increases in freight and other supply chain related costs.
- The company expects light vehicle unit sales to increase by 2.5M in Q4 leading to sales between ~$370M and ~$440M or a Y/Y sales decline of about 17-30%. A return to last year's gross margins of 35-36% is also expected for the back half of 2021.
