Lennox Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 22, 2021 4:30 PM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lennox (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.62 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.