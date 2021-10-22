United Insurance estimates Q3 catastrophe losses to climb to $37M
Oct. 22, 2021 4:32 PM ETUnited Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)ALL, PGR, TRV, CB, CNABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor44 Comments
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) estimates Q3 catastrophe losses to increase to approximately $37M before income taxes(~$29M after-tax), net of expected reinsurance recoveries.
- The company's estimated net catastrophe losses include $27M as of Aug. 31, plus another $10M for claims from new events including Hurricane Nicholas and re-estimation of other PCS events incurred during 2021, the company says.
- Recall in September, the company estimated catastrophe losses of $27M in Q3.
- Some other property and casualty insurers that may also be impacted from the natural disaster events include: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Chubb (NYSE:CB) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA).
- Previously, (July 2) United Insurance estimated $40M catastrophe losses for Q2.