Roper Technologies considers selling process technology unit for $3B - Bloomberg
Oct. 22, 2021 4:32 PM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is exploring the sale of its process technology division, a transaction that could bring in as much as $3B, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The industrial conglomerate has hired a financial adviser to consider its options for the business, and Roper (ROP) is open to selling the division outright or in pieces, the people told Bloomberg.
- The possible transaction comes as the company seeks to focus on its core technology assets that serve the oil, gas, and other industrial industries.
- Earlier this month, Roper (ROP) agreed to sell its TransCore business to Singapore Technologies Engineering for $2.68B, and earlier today agreed to sell its CIVCO Radiotherapy unit for ~$120M.