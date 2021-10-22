Roper Technologies considers selling process technology unit for $3B - Bloomberg

Oct. 22, 2021

  • Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is exploring the sale of its process technology division, a transaction that could bring in as much as $3B, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The industrial conglomerate has hired a financial adviser to consider its options for the business, and Roper (ROP) is open to selling the division outright or in pieces, the people told Bloomberg.
  • The possible transaction comes as the company seeks to focus on its core technology assets that serve the oil, gas, and other industrial industries.
  • Earlier this month, Roper (ROP) agreed to sell its TransCore business to Singapore Technologies Engineering for $2.68B, and earlier today agreed to sell its CIVCO Radiotherapy unit for ~$120M.
