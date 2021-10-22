Mercedes-Benz is switching to higher priced chips to solve shortage issues
Oct. 22, 2021 4:40 PM ETDaimler AG (DDAIF)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Daimler's (OTCPK:DDAIF) Mercedes-Benz plans to use more expensive semiconductor chips in its cars following the global shortage continuing to plague automakers.
- The automaker has partnered with chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to manufacture chips for its most complicated features, like AI-assisted driving, but that isn't what's hurting Mercedes-Benz the most.
- “What’s short are the simplest parts, the dollar-a-pop” chips like those that are used to lock doors, said CEO Ola Kallenius “What we’re doing together with the chip producers is trying to migrate some of those simpler, older node technologies into more modern nodes where there’s more capacity.”
- Kallenius expects a gradual improvement in chip production through the fourth quarter, but shortages could still last into 2022 according to some CEOs.