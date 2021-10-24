Logitech Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-40.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- A quick look at last quarter's earnings after the which the stock price took a dip.